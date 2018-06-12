Northampton gig ahead of festival date for The Barratts

The Barratts are headlining the This Feeling club night at The Roadmender on Saturday night.

It’s been relatively quiet in The Barratts camp over the last 12 months, but the band released their new single Satellites last month and are back out gigging across the region.

A recent line-up change saw bassist Jack Dunmore depart with Will Smith joining the fold. Following Saturday night’s Roadmender gig, The Barratts will be playing Truck Festival in Oxfordshire.

The band is working on more material which will follow the Satellites and their 2016 debut EP Open Wounds and Windows. Support at the Roadmender is by Dudley quartet The Surrenders who recently played at Brighton’s Great Escape festival and London’s Toffees who recently played at the Camden Rocks festival. Tickets cost £6 in advance before fees and are available via the link below.

http://bit.ly/2sL0cZl