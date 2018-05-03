Northampton favourites The Jets to headline town music festival

The Jets will headline the main stage of this year’s Northampton Music Festival on June 17.

The rockabilly band from the town consists of Cotton brothers Bob on vocals and double bass, Ray on guitar and Tony on drums.

Following hit singles in the 1980s, the band have continued to tour and release albums. Ray said: “It is always nice to be asked to play in your home town, especially on a big event like the NMF.

“It’s always a thrill to be performing to people that you have grown up with and their families, people who may not normally go to a music venue to watch live music. We still love to perform and get a buzz doing so. I suppose it is a different feeling now, as we are older and wiser.”

The festivalwill feature musicians playing on stages across Northampton. Organisers will be revealing more names of acts who will be playing and details of stages soon.