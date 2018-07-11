Northampton bands among array of musical talent lined up for Bedford River Festival

Bedford’s River Festival is back this weekend with a host of bands joining in the entertainment at the largest free event in the UK after the Notting Hill Carnival.

The Pad Presents have booked a stellar line up of music which begins at 1pm on the Saturday with Ernest Herb who will be followed by Pearl Handled Revolver.

Northampton’s Ginger Snaps will play at 3pm followed by The Hempolics, The Scruff, Kuenta I Tambu, Amsterdam’s My Baby and headliners the Dub Pistols.

During an 18-year career the Dub Pistols have worked The Specials, Busta Rhyme and Madness and play reggae infused breaks with tinges of ska and drum and bass.

The following day will be opened by Danni Nicholls at 1pm followed by Northampton natives Sarpa Salpa, The Lottery Winners, Kioko, The Wholls and headliners Whole Lotta DC. All play on the festival’s main stage in Russell Park, The Embankment. Admission is free.