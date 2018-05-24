New York art punks Fruit & Flowers to play Garibaldi Hotel in Northampton gig

New York quartet, Fruit & Flowers, will be heading straight to Northampton following their gig at the Mello Festival in Worcester on Sunday to headline The Garibaldi Hotel later the same day.

The band merge a post-punk heaviness with psychedelic warmth and three-part harmonies. Fruit & Flowers were conceived in a Bushwick loft during the summer of 2015 and comprises of singer and bassist Caroline Yoder, guitarists Lyzi Wakefield and Ana Becker, and drummer Jose Rerrio.

Their 2017 EP Drug Tax was born out of the grit and rush of a New York city summer. Lead single Out Of Touch is about the ennui of a missed love opportunity, with soaring, sultry vocals, beachy surf rock riffs and fuzzy bass. Support is by Garden and joining both bands will be DJ Phil Istine. They can be seen at Northampton on Sunday May 27. Admission is free and music is from 9pm.

For more details visit www.fb.com/fruitxflowers