New wave skiffle act Ouse Valley Singles Club headline Rushden venue

New wave skiffle five piece The Ouse Valley Singles Club are headlining the Athletic Club in Rushden.

The band from Bedford use the sounds and traditions of the 1950s skiffle combined with the energy of punk and a splash of rub n’ dub reggae to relay hilarious folk-like story-telling within their songs - often crossing the parameters of what is deemed to be socially acceptable.

Their songs and videos, including Girl From the Fens, River Great Ouse and the East Northants anthem From Rushden with Love have given them a strong online presence and a semi-cult status in and around the East Anglian / East Midlands region.

The band released their most recent album, The Pub’s Too Big Without You in 2016.

The Ouse Valley Singles Club headline Rushden Athletic Club on Saturday, November 24.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £11 and are available via seetickets.