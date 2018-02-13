Music for many tastes at Royal & Derngate in Northampton

The Royal & Derngate is gearing up for busy run of shows with performances by folk act Fisherman’s Friends, acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter Joe Stilgoe, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Vampires Rock.

The Fisherman’s Friends have been widely credited with starting the revival of interest in shanty-style choral singing but a cornerstone of their success has been their constantly evolving and expanding repertoire. Their latest album Proper Job was released in 2015 and they were selected to sing for Prince Charles and Camilla during their 2016 tour of Cornwall.

They headline the Derngate on Friday, February 16 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £25.50 before fees.

The same night, Joe Stilgoe headlines the Royal. He will be playing songs from his five critically lauded albums, as well as some classics from the likes of Cole Porter and Louis Prima. Music is from 7.45pm, tickets cost £19.50. After 13 years and more than a million tickets, Steve Steinman returns as Baron Von Rockula in the latest Vampires Rock saga Ghost Train at the venue on Saturday, February 17. Music from 7.30pm, tickets cost £27.50.

Rounding off the week is Michael Petrov who will be performing Tchaikovsky with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in matinee concert on Sunday, February 18. It will feature music including Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Grieg’s Two Elegiac Melodies for String Orchestra. The concert starts at 3pm, tickets cost from £15.