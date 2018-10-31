Muddiman to play acoustic show in Northampton

Tim Muddiman will be playing an acoustic show at The Lamplighter this week.

Muddiman has spent this year touring across the world with Gary Numan.

His new album Train Tracks is released on November 7.

Speaking about show on Facebook, Muddiman said: "It's been an incredible year so far.

"Jumping from one side of the world to another.

"From the studio to the tour bus and so on and so on.

"The mix engineers have been getting Train Tracks ready. It's sounding tidy and authentic, just how I wanted it to be."

Muddiman's band, Tim Muddiman and The Strange, released their latest album Domino Blitz earlier this year.

Tickets for the show on Friday, November 2, cost £15 and are available from www.timmuddimanandthestragne.com/train-tracks

Doors open at 8pm.