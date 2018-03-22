Moose Blood and Astroid Boys among latest additions to Slam Dunk line up

With only two months until its return, Slam Dunk has added more acts to its already stellar line-up.

The latest additions include Moose Blood, As It Is, The Dangerous Summer, Woes, King Prawn, Guttermouth, Templeton Pek, Astroid Boys, Brutality Will Prevail, The Devil Wears Prada and Loathe.

All are set to join co-headliners Jimmy Eat World and Good Charlotte at one of the biggest alternative, punk and pop-punk festivals taking place this summer.

Mixing a classic British indie sound with trademark American emo, Moose Blood won over thousands of fans with their debut full-length I’ll Keep You In Mind From Time To Time.

Taking the pop-punk world by storm since their inception, As It Is are consistently reaching new heights.

Beginning life on internet message boards posted by vocalist and Minnesota native Patty Walters looking to start a pop-punk band, the Brighton band have proved their unique sound as well as their evident chemistry with the release of masterful albums Never Happy, Ever After and Okay.

Marking their first festival appearance since their reunion, beloved emo rock band The Dangerous Summer will be returning to Slam Dunk Festival.

After disbanding in 2014, the band have reformed and at working on new material.

Delivering a fresh twist on UK pop-punk, Edinburgh natives and Rude Records scholars Woes will take to the Slam Dunk Festival stages to delight audiences with their individualistic coarse group vocals and bouncing choruses as found on fan-favourites such as Winter Sun and Worst Friend.

Templeton Pek have earned their punk credentials sharing stages with The Offspring, Rise Against, Bad Religion and NOFX while Welsh grime-punk mob Astroid Boys will be returning to the festival after first playing in 2016.

Taking place at three venues across the UK, the Midlands leg of the Slam Dunk Festival is at the NEC in Birmingham on Monday, May 28.

For full details and to buy tickets, visit http://slamdunkmusic.com/festival/

Acts already announced include:

Good Charlotte, Jimmy Eat World, PVRIS, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping With Sirens, State Champs, Twin Atlantic, Reel Big Fish, Goldfinger, Every Time I Die, Creeper, Thursday (UK Reunion Exclusive), Four Year Strong, The Skints, Zebrahead, The Audition (Worldwide Reunion Exclusive), Set Your Goals, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Northlane, Capdown, Save Ferris, Comeback Kid, Crown The Empire, Counterparts, Trash Boats, ROAM, Broadside, Can’t Swim, Palaye Royale, Sleep On It, Stand Atlantic, Milestones, Chapel, Dream State, Holding Absence, The Faim, Grayscal.