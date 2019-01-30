MK metallers Heart Of A Coward among latest additions to Download line-up

Milton Keynes metallers Heart Of A Coward are among dozens more acts which have been added to this year’s Download Festival line up.

They join the likes of Halestorm, Clutch, Stone Temple Pilots and Fever 333 who will play the annual rock extravaganza which returns to the home of rock at Donington Park in June. All join headliners Slipknot, Tool and Def Leppard.

Other new additions to the line up include Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics, Alcest, Animals As Leaders, At The Gates, Bad Wolves, Batushka, Beartooth, Behemoth, Black Peaks, Brothers Osborne, Cane Hill, Coldrain, Conjurer, Crystal Lake, Deadland Ritual, Godsmack, Groundculture, Heart Of A Coward, Icon For Hire, Intervals, Last In Line, Like A Storm, Lost In Stereo, Love Bites, Municipal Waste, Ne Obliviscaris, Palaye Royale, Parting Gift, Redhook, Skid Row, Skynd, Sumo Cyco, Those Damn Crows, Three Days Grace, Toska, Trash Boat, Twelve Foot Ninja, Vega and Wolf Jaw.

Kerrang! Radio has launched its Finding Fresh Blood competition to discover new and exciting talent to open the Avalanche Stage this year.

Closing on March 1, UK acts can upload their tracks online and have the Download team decide who would best fit the bill.

Full information is available via the Kerrang! Radio website and the winner will be announced in April.

All the new announcements join other previously announced acts including Slash, Smashing Pumpkins, Whitesnake, Trivium, Lamb Of God, Rob Zombie, Slayer and Die Antwoord

The Download Festival is from June 14 to June 16.

Tickets are available now with a loyalty discount available for a limited time.

For full details, visit downloadfestival.co.uk