Misty’s Big Adventure return to headline Northampton venue

Misty’s Big Adventure will be making their return to Northampton next weekend as part of a short Christmas tour.

The eclectic Birmingham collective, led by Grandmaster Gareth, combine a joyous mix of pop, ska, jazz, psychedelia, folk, indie and lounge music.

After a break from touring, the band returned this year and have been working on a best of compilation.

They headline the Albion Brewery Bar in Northampton on Sunday, December 16.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £8 in advance before fees.

To book, visit www.wegottickets.com.