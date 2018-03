Miles Kane will return to the Roadmender in June as part of a 16-date UK tour.

The singer-songwriter from the Wirral’s last release was 2016’s album Everything You’ve Come To Expect with Alex Turner.

Kane’s last solo album, Don’t Forget Who You Are, was released in 2013 – the same year he previously played the Northampton venue.

He plays the Roadmender on Friday, June 1.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 29 at 9am and cost £20.