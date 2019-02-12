McGowan brings extensive UK tour to Beds

Sean McGowan is currently on tour across the UK following the release of his latest single Auto Pilot and headlines Esquires next month.

Taken from Sean’s debut album of last year, the track is another example of the perfectly preened and poetic indie-pop found on Son Of The Smith.

Auto Pilot tells a tale to lost loves and the pitfall-strewn pathway that lies beyond a bitter break up.

Speaking about the themes of the song, he said: “Autopilot came from the realisation that drinking culture can be extremely toxic.

“I noticed most music I listened to was painting boozing as an escape and actually doing much more harm than good.

“’Everything has gone to **** - let's go get drunk and pretend everything is OK’ is all well and good sometimes and often part of healing processes.

“But if that's your answer every time you inevitably spiral downwards.

“I wanted to write about a particular experience of mine with booze, honestly. It's great fun to play live.”

The 21-date tour across the UK kicked off this month and heads to Esquires on March 1.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £10 in advance before fees.

For more details, visit www.musicglue.com/seanmcgowan