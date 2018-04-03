Martine showcases new music and old favourites in Wellingborough show

Martine McCutcheon is on tour in support of her new album Lost and Found and headlines the Castle Theatre on April 10.

The show will feature will feature her previous hits and fan favourites as well as anecdotes and audience interaction.

McCutcheon first found fame as Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders in the 1990s, before releasing her platinum-selling debut solo album You, Me & Us in 1999, going on to perform West End on TV and film.

Martine has co-written most of the songs on the new album with her husband, the multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Jack McManus.

The LP deals with everything from relationships to an illness that saw her unable to work. She said: “Life brought this album about very gradually. It was a really unconscious thing, I started writing the songs at a time in my life when I’d lost everything.”

Tickets cost £25, doors 7.30pm.