Marmozets to bring album tour to Roadmender

Marmozets have announced a short run of UK shows and will be headlining the Roadmender in May.

The band will play the Northampton venue on Wednesday, May 9.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, February 28 at 9am.

The five piece from West Yorkshire released their second album, Knowing What You Know Now last month and are playing the Download Festival this summer.

The record followed their 2014 debut The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets.

Previously championed by the likes of Zane Lowe and Daniel P Carter, the band was nominated in the Best British Newcomer category of the 2013 Kerrang! Awards and were voted Best New UK Band by Big Cheese magazine. In 2015 they supported Muse on their UK Psycho Tour.

Visit www.marmozets.co.uk for more information.