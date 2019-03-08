Levellers set to make Northampton return

Levellers are returning to headline the Roadmender in June.

The band will be playing a career spanning set featuring material from across their 11 studio albums.

Last year, Levellers released the album We The Collective which featured re-workings and acoustic versions of some of their biggest hits.

It featured two new songs, The Shame, whose accompanying video was a hard-hitting piece showing the plight of refugees in Europe, and Drug Bust McGee, which tackles the subject of undercover policing.

It became the band’s highest charting album since 1997’s Mouth to Mouth.

Levellers headline the Northampton venue on Friday, June 28.

Tickets cost £28 before fees and are on sale now via theroadmender.com

For more details, visit https://www.levellers.co.uk