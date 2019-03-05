Kettering trio to team up with Elvis singer for Irthlingborough show

Rockabilly trio Rockin’Em are teaming up with singer Colin Paul for a show at AJ’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Club in May.

The Kettering band have been playing across the world for more than 10 years and based around the father son combo of guitarist Kev Marlow and double bassist Dion Marlow.

Singer Paul specialises in material by Elvis Presley and performs at all of the large Elvis events around the world.

The event is on Friday, May 3, at Irthlingborough Town Band Club in Victoria Street.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £8 and are available in advance or on the night.

For more details, visit http://rockinem.weebly.com/the-band.html