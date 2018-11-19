Karl’s Greatest Roadman tour heads to Northamptonshire venues

Karl Phillips and The Rejects bring the Greatest Roadman tour to the region for two gigs in the county this weekend.

Phillips and his band have been busy playing across the country recently, headlining their own gigs and supporting the likes of Dreadzone and the Gentleman’s Dub Club.

They have also previously toured with the likes of Rudimental, Chase & Status, Example and The King Blues as well as playing numerous festivals.

They will be will be playing an acoustic show, hosted by Run Your Tongue, at The Three Cocks Inn in Kettering on Thursday, November 22.

Music is from 8pm. Admission is free, but a suggested donation is £4

All profits will be donated to Johnny’s Happy Place.

The following the night, they will be playing a full band show at The Lab in Northampton as part of Skankdown Vol 2.

Support is by Nottingham collective Unknown Era, high energy hip hop ska-punks Bandits!! and The Social Ignition.

This is also a ‘pay as you choose’ show.

For more information, visit fb.com/karlphillipsandtherejects