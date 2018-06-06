Influential acts to headline Esquires

Bedford Esquires is gearing up for another busy week of gigs with headline shows by The Chameleons (Vox) and Tom Hingley, former frontman of the Inspiral Carpets.

The Chameleons (Vox) are on the road celebrating the 35th anniversary of their classic album Script of the Bridge and will be playing the album in full and tracks from their back catalogue. They headline on Thursday, June 7, doors 7.30pm, tickets £17.

Former Inspiral Carpets man Tom Hingley brings his band The Kar-pets to the venue on Saturday, June 9. Formed in 2016, they play all of the Inspiral Carpets’ greatest hits as well as a selection of album tracks, obscure B-sides and fan favourites. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £14 in advance before fees and include admission into the aftershow party. Tickets via www.thepadpresents.com