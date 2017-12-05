Indie-pop noise comes to Northampton venue

Noisy indie popsters Century City are headlining The Lamplighter in Northampton on December 15.

Century City released their debut EP One earlier this year. It featured the tracks Cherry Red, The Others and Project X.

The band comprise singer and guitarist Nikolas Gray, drummer Tommy Francis, bassist Dan Battison and guitarist Oli Knight. Century City are currently recording their second EP.

Support is by Manchester’s Puppet Rebellion and Pieces (ex Army Of Lights). Puppet Rebellion features former Northampton native Craig Gibson. The band released their debut album Chemical Friends last month. Chemical Friends features the recent single Slave and follows two EPs and a series of singles. All three will be joined by the Glam Racket DJs. Music from 8pm. Admission is free.

fb.com/centurycityband