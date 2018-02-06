Hotly-tipped act heading to Northampton

Sheffield’s RedFaces kick off their UK tour this week and head to The Black Prince in Northampton on Friday February 9.

The indie quartet release their new single Messed Up later this month.

Chosen by NME as one of their essential picks for 2018, the year is already shaping up to be a busy one for the band. Previous single Take It Or Leave It was chosen as BBC Radio 1’s Introducing Track Of The Week and MTV chose them as a One To Watch for this year.

RedFaces are no strangers to the festival circuit. After storming performances at Community, Live at Leeds, The Great Escape, Dot to Dot, Isle of Wight, TRNSMT and Kendal Calling last summer, as well as support slots with DMA’s. Support is by The Barratts who released their debut EP Open Wounds and Windows in 2016, Phantom Isle and Citrus.

Doors 7.30pm, tickets £6 via SeeTickets.