Homecoming celebration for star Tom Grennan in Bedford

Tom Grennan celebrated the release of his debut LP Lighting Matches with hundreds of fans at two sold out shows and signings at Esquires in Bedford on Sunday.

The homecoming performances have followed gigs on festival stages across the UK and Europe this summer.

Grennan was joined by Northampton’s Danny Connors and Adam Gammage on guitar and drums respectively.

Esquires owner Gareth Barber said: “It all went really well and was so good to see Tom come back to where it all started for him.

“The day was a bit of a strange one in terms of opening for a morning and then afternoon show, but I’m just pleased he fitted us into the album launch events.

“Everyone associated with the venue, the town and his friends and family are really proud of what he’s doing and we only wish him the best, we just hope we can keep working with him as he grows.

“I’ve worked with Tom on shows since he was just about 17. I was instantly excited about him and his then band.

“Despite Tom only being able to perform a few songs because of a bad throat, people were just so pleased to see him.

“He spent over two and a half hours signing stuff for people, taking that time to meet everyone is a credit to him and his team.”

Following a run of performances to promote the new album, Grennan will then head out on a huge UK tour this Autumn which includes a show at Brixton Academy.

Lighting Matches is currently sitting at number five in the UK album charts.

