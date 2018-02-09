Hip Hop collective The Peoples Army revealed as first Hootenanny headliner

The Peoples Army have will return to Corby to headline the Hip-Hop Stage at Rocked Up’s Hootenanny in September.

They are the latest name to be added to the festival’s line up along with Sarpa Salpa and Veins.

The Peoples Army’s set will include performances from Logic, Mic Righteous Official, Amy True and DJ Snuff.

The collective’s aims include to educate, politicise and provide guidance to people through music.

They have sold out shows across the UK and will be joining Flame Griller on the Hip Hop Stage with organisers Rocked Up still to add more acts to the line-up.

Other acts previously revealed include alt rockers InMe and Corby’s King Purple who will be playing the on the Rocked Up and YUK stages at the festival which is taking place at Rockingham Motor Speedway.

Super Early Bird tickets are on sale now for £15 until March 1. After party tickets are also available.

For more details, visit http://bit.ly/2EsSDgU.