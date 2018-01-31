Hendrix and Clapton among acts celebrated in Northampton rock show

Following the success of their 2017 UK tour, The Classic Rock Show is returning to Northampton on February 8 with a host of rock gems and irresistible hooks.

As testimony to the popularity of the genre, the critically acclaimed show is back at Royal & Derngate with Guitar Greats - World Tour 2018, a new production, celebrating the world’s greatest guitarists.

Paying tribute to many of the world’s all time greats, The Classic Rock Show’s world class musicians will power through classic rock’s finest moments, celebrating legendary riffs by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Mark Knopfler, Walter Becker, Eric Clapton, Angus Young, Brian May, Joe Walsh, Paul Kossoff, Peter Green, Pete Townshend and many more.

Performed with note-for-note precision to truly bring the original recordings back to life, the show will take audiences on a musical journey through two-and-a-half hours of foot-stomping fun, with a huge sound and light show and culminating in a guitar duel.

The Classic Rock Show: Guitar Greats – World Tour 2018 heads to the Derngate on Thursday, February 8, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £25.50 before fees.

Tickets are also on sale for Cara Dillion, who returns to the venue on Tuesday, February 13. One of the most celebrated singers in Irish folk music, she released her latest album, Wanderer, in October. Music from 7.30pm, tickets £22 before fees. Tickets for forthcoming shows are available from the venue.

