Hear singing great Elkie Brooks in Northampton this week

Legendary singer Elkie Brooks is bringing her trademark powerhouse blues voice to Royal & Derngate on July 7.

Following the release last year of a greatest hits collection, she will be joined by her band to perform the songs that made her one of the UK’s most successful singers, including Lilac Wine, Fool If You Think It’s Over and her signature hit Pearl’s A Singer.

Brooks’ career stared in 1960 and she has previously supported The Beatles, The Small Faces and The Animals as well as co-fronting Vinegar Joe alongside Robert Palmer. Her 1977 album Two Days Away saw her solo career take off. Her 1981 album Pearls was in the charts for 79 weeks and sold more than half a million copies.

Over the course of the next 25 years, she released some 20 albums and by 2012 she had more chart albums under her belt than any other British female artist.

Music is from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £34.50 before fees.

