Have Guitars gig to mark new book on Northampton music scene

Bands from Northampton’s music scene from the last 60 years will be reuniting for the fourth annual Have Guitars…….Will Travel Live gig at The Picturedrome this weekend.



The show, part of this year’s Northampton Music Festival, will be hosted by author Derrick Thompson, Richard Digby, Tony Tutchener and MC Steve Chown. Bands playing include Soul Patrol, Backbeat, The Homelanders+, K3 Rock, SleepWalkers, Jumpworld and Beer Parlor Jivers.

All include stalwarts of the town’s music scene including ‘Uncle’ Eric Whitehouse from the Beer Parlor Jivers who started with the Grammar School Skiffle Group in 1957 and has fronted bands including Red Hot Rhythm Orchestra, Newcastle Brown, Singing Gnomes and Backstairs Creepers before forming the Beer Parlor Jivers in 1989.

Roger Williams from SleepWalkers started with The Gamblers skiffle group in 1957 but became best known as lead guitarist for The Tornados from 1960. In 1962, The Tornados were the first band to play live at a church service when they appeared with the ‘ton up vicar’ at All Saints. Jumpworld’s Tony South started with Kettering band The Nighthawks in 1959 then The Impressions. Jeff Hutchings, ‘Soupy’ Campbell, and Ray ‘Cacky’ Bateman from the The Homelanders started playing in 1962, supported The Springfields at The Drill Hall in 1963 and The Animals at the same venue in 1964.

Brian Harding from Homelanders+ started with Phoenix in 1966 and supported Free at The Drill Hall in 1970 before playing with August Bank Holiday from 1972 before Accrington Stanley started at the end of 1979. Dave Wareing, from Jumpworld and Homelanders+, joined The Torments in 1964 and supported a newly formed Pink Floyd at Wilton Hall Bletchley in 1966. Terry Jackson from Sleepwalkers and Backbeat started with The Missing Links in 1965 and played in Style with John Ellis.

Mr Thompson has now written four volutes of Have Guitars…….Will Travel, which charts the town’s music scene. Volume one covered from 1957-1966, volume two from 1967-1979, volume three from 1980-1987 and the latest volume, number four, covers from 1988-1996.

Each book also charts bands that visited Northampton through these years from The Beatles and The Rolling Stones through to The Stone Roses, Oasis and Blur. Derrick will be signing copies of his latest book. Doors open at 2.30pm with music from 3pm. Admission is free.