Happy Mondays announce greatest hits Northampton gig

Legendary Manchester band Happy Mondays will bring their Greatest Hits Tour to the Roadmender in Northampton in December as part of a mammoth 29-date UK tour.

The band’s classic line up of frontman Shaun Ryder, Bez, Rowetta, Gary Whelan, Paul Ryder, Mark Day and Dan Broad will be playing all their timeless hits, such as Step On, Kinky Afro, Hallelujah, W.F.L., Loose Fit, Judge Fudge and 24-Hour Party People, among many others.

After signing to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records, the late 1980s saw the Happy Mondays become the pioneers of the 'Madchester' sound, as they blended their love of funk, rock, psychedelia and house with the sounds of the UK’s emerging rave scene.

The band’s third album, 1990’s platinum-selling Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches, led to the Happy Mondays crossing over into the mainstream to become icons of Britain’s biggest cultural phenomenon for a generation.

Happy Mondays frontman, Shaun Ryder, said: “Be great to be back out on the road with Happy Mondays for some pre-Christmas partying. Looking forward to playing all the hits and more at these shows.”

Bez said: “Really excited and looking forward to the Happy Mondays tour - can't wait to do some freaky dancing.”

Rowetta added: “I’m really looking forward to this tour, almost 30 years since I first got on stage with the Mondays.

“The band and the fans are like family to me and I still love singing these songs as much as I did in 1990.”

In 2016, the Happy Mondays won the Ivor Novello’s Inspiration Award, further cementing their reputation as one of Britain’s most influential and loved bands.

The tour begins on October 23 in Inverness and ends on December 21 in Lincoln. Happy Mondays bring their greatest hits tour to the Northampton Roadmender on Friday, December 13.

Tickets cost £35 in advance before fees.

There is a pre-sale on Wednesday, February 20, at 10am via the Roadmender website before tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 22 at 10am.

For more details, visit www.alttickets.com/happy-mondays-tickets