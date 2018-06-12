Grennan backin Bedford for hometown gig and signing to mark LP launch

Tom Grennan is returning to Esquires for a special album launch show and singing session next month to celebrate the release of his debut LP Lighting Matches.

Tickets are on sale now for the lunchtime gig on Sunday, July 8, which is part of a run of ‘in-store’ gigs across the country.

Lighting Matches is released two days before the gig, on July 6.

Tom worked with Grammy award winning producer Fraser T Smith (Stormzy / Adele / Kano / Plan B) and Dan Grech (Liam Gallagher / Killers / Radiohead) on the record.

It has been described as a personal journey, exploring sobriety, love, depression, loneliness and reveals an openness and vulnerability ahead of his years.

The record features his latest single Barbed Wire, the video for which was filmed in the Joshua Tree National Park in LA and is the follow up to Sober which featured on Radio 1, Radio 2, Absolute and Virgin daytime playlists and saw him break into the Top 40 airplay charts.

Lighting Matches also features the single Found What I’ve Been Looking For, which was being used as the title music to Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage and has racked up more than 20 million streams.

This summer, Grennan is appearing at 14 festivals and will head out on a full UK headline tour in October.

Tickets for Grennan’s Esquires gig and signing are available via his website.

An album and ticket bundle costs £12, or a ticket on its own is £8.

Doors at Esquires will open at 12.30pm with Grennan on stage at 3pm.

For more information, visit www.tomgrennanmusic.com

His live band features Northants musicians Danny Connors on guitar and Adam Gammage on drums.