Gig Review: Don Broco at The Roadmender

Northampton came alive on Wednesday night when Don Broco played to a sweltering sold-out crowd at the Roadmender.

Forming a little over 10 years ago, the Bedford band have come a long way since their formation.

Don Broco

Their third LP Technology was released in February and peaked at number five in the UK Album Charts - their highest charting LP to date.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise there was a huge amount of hype leading up to the Technology tour.

Support came from Doncaster’s Yungblud and lively Motherwell four piece The LaFontaines.

Yungblud, fronted by the riotous Dominic Harrison played a no nonsense setlist, showing Northampton exactly what they’re made of.

Don Broco

I Love You, Will You Marry Me was a standout track and proved why this young band are one to look out for.

The LaFontaines’ Northampton debut was also one to be remembered.

Angular guitar work from Iain Findlay and excellent crowd control from frontman Kerr Okan had the crowd primed and ready for the headliners.

Don Broco are known for their raucous live shows that leave the crowd and band alike exhausted.

Wednesday’s show didn't disappoint, as the band embodied raging tornadoes from the minute they stepped onstage and the audience happily mirrored their enthusiasm.

Don Broco appear to have developed a taste for the theatrics after a sell-out show at London's Alexandra Palace last year and this showmanship was present even at this more intimate gig.

Red light and synth-bass flooded the room as the band took to the stage.

“We want to start this show as we mean to go on” yelled charismatic front man Rob Damiani.

The crowd assembled into a ‘wall of death’ during the pre-breakdown of set opener Pretty.

“Eight days a week sucker, eight days a week” shouted Damiani as a tidal wave like crowd came together crashing upon itself.

This was a sign of things to come as the band sped into a 19 track set consisting of mostly the new album.

Don Broco did however throw back to their 2015 album Priorities with Superlove and Automatic going down a storm.

It wouldn’t be a real Don Broco show without 2008 single Thug Workout and this was no exception. This fan favourite has notoriously followed the band throughout their career and it’s no wonder considering the bizarre tradition at every show.

Typically during the middle eight, Damiani encourages the appropriately named ‘Push Up Squad’ to perform push ups in the middle of the crowd.

However, at the Roadmender he conceded “it’s too hot for that” with fans forming a circle pit instead.

Following a quick break before the encore, Don Broco returned, ending on singles Come Out to LA and T-Shirt Song.

They left the crowd breathless, cementing their status as one of the UK’s best live modern rock bands.

Don Broco Played:

Pretty

Everybody

Good Listener

The Blues

Stay Ignorant

You Wanna Know

Superlove

Automatic

Greatness

Technology

Porkies

Priorities

Something to Drink

Money, Power Fame

¥

Nerve

Thug Workout

Come Out to LA

T-Shirt Song