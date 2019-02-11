Get dancing with Toploader at Northampton gig

Eastbourne rockers Toploader are back in Northampton this week to headline the Picturedrome.

In a career spanning more than two decades, the band has sold more than two million records.

Best known for their cover of Dancing In The Moonlight, the quartet have four albums and a string of singles to their name.

Their 1999 debut, Onka's Big Moka, sold more than one million copies and earning them four Brit Award nominations.

The record was followed by Magic Hotel in 2002, Only Human in 2011 and Seeing Stars which followed in 2017.

Toploader comprise singer Joseph Washbourn, Dan Hipgrave, Rob Green and Matt Knight.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut, the band is due to release a new EP Be Right Here later this year and will be showcasing new material on this tour alongside the hits from Onka’s Big Moka.

During their career, Toploader have toured with the likes of Robbie Williams, Noel Gallagher, Tom Jones and Bon Jovi as well as appearing at festivals including Glastonbury, V Festival and many more.

They headline the Northampton venue on Friday, February 15.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £12 in advance before fees.