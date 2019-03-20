Genre-benders Gentleman’s Dub Club to play Northampton show

The Gentleman’s Dub Club are on the road touring in support of their new album and bring the Lost In Space tour to the Roadmender next week.

Connoisseurs of blending influences from genres such as dub, reggae, ska, bass culture, jazz, and everything in between, the band has adopted a futuristic tone for Lost In Space as they continue their mission to discover the ultimate bassline.

The band’s larger than life stage presence transcends into a truly mesmerising experience.

Gentleman’s Dub Club had a huge 2018 which included releasing music with Hollie Cook, Joe Dukie, Chali 2na, Kiko Bun and Gardna in their collaborative release with The Nextmen, Pound For Pound.

They also had a jampacked summer playing at the likes of Bestival, Shambala and NASS, as well as travelling across the UK and Europe in the Autumn.

Now they’re back focusing on their own music with their new record, their first LP since 2017’s Dubtopia.

The nine-piece formed in 2006 in Leeds and have been busy rapidly building a reputation for delivering energetic live shows, with gigs often ending in a frenzied mosh pit reminiscent of a mid-80’s ska night.

From supporting The Streets, to appearing at Glastonbury, Gentleman’s Dub Club are incessant in their desire to provide a heavyweight bass movement to the masses.

Gentleman’s Dub Club headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, March 30.

Tickets cost £19.25 in advance before fees.

For more information visit www.gentlemansdubclub.com.

Advance tickets are available via www.seetickets.com