Fury, Fureys and Bip back to headline gigs at Core in Corby

The Core is gearing up for a busy run of live gigs with Strictly Sixties Gold, The Billy Fury Years and The Fureys heading to the Corby venue in the coming days.

This Saturday, Bip Wetherell is back at the venue for his eighth year with Strictly Sixties Gold.

The show will feature more than two hours of classic 60s music in support of a local cancer charities.

Headlining the show this year are special guests Geno Washington & The Ram Jam Band with support by the John Burrows Band with Adam Whitme on vocals and Mr Bip on keyboards.

After being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Bip published his cancer diaries in the Northants Telegraph in 2008.

Since then he has raised thousands of pounds for charity. Proceeds from the show will be donated to PROSTaid and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust. Strictly Sixties Gold is on Saturday, April 21 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £21.50 before fees.

Next Friday, the hits of Billy Fury will be brought back to the stage when The Billy Fury Years heads to the venue.

Hailed as “the best Fury since Fury”, Michael King and his collection of musicians will take fans on a journey through the musical career of the rock ‘n’ roll legend.

Expect all the biggest hits including Halfway To Paradise, Run To My Loving Arms and When Will You Say I Love You?

Bursting onto the late 1950s rock ‘n’ roll scene, Billy Fury equalled The Beatles’ record of 24 hits in the 1960s.

His first album, 1960’s The Sound Of Fury, is acknowledged as the greatest early British rock ‘n’ roll records.

Fury’s last public appearance was at The Sunnyside pub in Northampton only a month before his death in January 1983.

The Billy Fury Years is on Friday, April 27 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £23 before fees.

The following night, Irish legends The Fureys return to headlined the venue as part of their 40th Anniversary tour.

The band was formed in 1978 when the brothers were touring in separate bands in Denmark and Germany. A road traffic accident prompted them to reunite in Germany where they decided they should all be playing together.

While their brother Paul died in 2002 and Finbar left the band in 1996, George and Eddie have continued to tour and release new music.

Expect all of their hit songs including I Will Love You, When You Were Sweet 16 and The Green Fields Of France.

The Fureys headline on Saturday, April 28 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £23.50 before fees.