Folk star Kate Rusby performs in Kettering on Sunday

Kate Rusby is on the road touring support of her new album which is due out in May and headlines The Lighthouse Theatre this weekend.

With a career spanning more than 25, Rusby is one of UK’s finest interpreters of traditional folk and one original songwriters.

Her singing and engaging Yorkshire wit combine for a remarkable and concert experience.

As well as previewing material from her new album, Rusby will be playing material from her extensive back catalogue.

Rusby has released 14 studio albums to date, the most recent being 2016’s Life In A Paper Boat.

As ever, she will be joined on stage by the cream of British folk musicians who form her band.

Rusby headlines the Kettering venue on Sunday, April 7.

Tickets cost £25 for adults or £18 for children.

Music is from 7.30pm. For more details, visit lighthousethetare.co.uk