Female rockers celebrated in Corby show

Women In Rock will be celebrating the music of some of the world’s biggest female music legends at The Core on Friday.

The two hour show will feature hits drawn from female solo artists such as Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, Cher, Bonnie Tyler, Grace Slick, Alanis Morissette and Patti Smith as well as female led bands like Vixen, Halestorm, Fleetwood Mac and The Pretenders.

The line-up features some of the most powerful female singers on the live scene backed by a full touring rock band.

Women In Rock is at the Corby venue on Friday, October 19.

Music is from 7.30pm, tickets cost £19 before fees.

To book, call 01536 470470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com