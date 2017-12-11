Faulkner and friends play Ni Ni festive session shows

Singer songwriter Hannah Faulkner is currently playing a series of Christmas acoustic gigs as part of the Ni Ni Sessions.

Since 2012, Faulkner has raised more than £1,200 for Alzheimer's Research UK and NANNA Animal Rescue.

She will be joined by other musicians at the gigs which take place across the county.

Thursday, December 14 – The Walnut Tree, Blisworth

Joe Miles, Niamh Keating, The Blue Foundation, Just Handsome, Beth Parker, Laura Baker, Tim Jon Brophy. Music from 8.30pm

Friday, December 15 – The Frog & Nightgown, Newport Pagnell

Corinne Lucy, Tim Jon Brophy, Hannah Faulkner and Rogue State Circus. Music from 8.30pm

Sunday, December 17 – The Sun Inn, Hardingstone

Terry Slade, Hannah Faulkner, Abbie Hutt, Rebecca Buckley, Tim Jon Brophy, Tom Cayton, Daniel Butterworth & Dion. Music from 2pm.

Wednesday, December 20 - The Golden Horse, Northampton

The Drunken Mandem, Adam Compton, Cameron Grace, Daniel Butterworth, Dunn Wiv Whisky, Will Rogers, Crybb, Daniel Seath. Music from 8pm.

Friday, December 22 – The World’s End, Northampton

Hannah Faulkner, The Blue Foundation, Rogue State Circus, Music from 8pm.

Friday, December 29 – The White Horse, Old

Hannah Faulkner, Daniel Butterworth, Tim Jon Brophy, Rogue State Circus, Dynamix. Music from 8pm.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/NiNiSessionsUK