Experience the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at Northampton show

Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac are back in the county this month with their anniversary tour, 50 Years The Very Best of Fleetwood Mac.

Channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, the band offers fans the chance to rediscover the songs and performances which made the band household names.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood, Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

The show will also include a blues set which pays tribute to the band’s Peter Green era.

Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac headline Royal & Derngate on Sunday, April 21.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £28.50 before fees.

For more information visit www.rumoursoffleetwoodmac.com and www.royalandderngate.co.uk