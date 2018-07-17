Experience the power of Pink Floyd at Northampton tribute show

Currently Taking the UK by storm with their Dark Side and Animals tour, The UK Pink Floyd Experience is heading to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate.

Regarded as one of the best Pink Floyd tributes around, this highly authentic show features the iconic Pink Floyd albums Dark Side of The Moon and Animals played in their entirely, along with other seminal Floyd songs like Wish You Were Here, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Another Brick In The Wall and Comfortably Numb.

Featuring eight top flight musicians the show aims to recreate the atmosphere a legendary Pink Floyd concert, including iconic projections on a large circular screen. Bass player and vocalist David Power said, “We are always pleased with the positive reaction to the show. It seems we leave audiences on a Pink Floyd high.”

The UK Pink Floyd Experience is on Thursday, July 19 at 7.30pm. Tickets £25.50.