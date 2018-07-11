Enter Shikari announce Roadmender gig as part of mammoth UK tour

Enter Shikari have announced their biggest ever UK tour which they will bring to the Roadmender in Northampton next year.

Hot off the heels of winning Best Album at the Kerrang! Awards for their top five album The Spark, the band is poised to headline 2000 Trees and Boomtown Fair festivals in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the tour, which will see the band return to the Roadmender on January 28, go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Frontman Rou Reynolds said: “Our most recent UK tours have been of the ‘eight or nine shows in arenas / big sheds’ variety, so we consciously wanted to switch it up a bit going into 2019.

“Enter Shikari have always kept dipping back into more intimate venues over the years, no matter how big our headline shows have become.

“That’s where we cut our teeth. The heat-sweat-and-visceral-human-connection of smaller gigs is every bit the equal of the impressive-scale-and-expensive-production of arena shows.

“We’ve never seen the latter as an evolution away from the former. They exist on opposite sides of the same coin for us.

“It's also no secret that austerity and the looming potential disaster of Brexit have seen people having to be a lot more careful with how they spend their money.

“With things being what they are right now, it doesn’t seem fair for only those who can afford the travel to a major city for a night out (plus the inevitable other costs that go along with it) to be able to see a show.

“Playing 28 dates across the UK is our way of taking what we do back to as many people as possible, in the most intimate and direct way.”

Enter Shikari are currently in the midst of festival season which has seen them play to huge crowds at Germany’s Rock Am Ring / Rock Im Park and Vainstream festivals, Austria’s Novarock and Czech Republic’s Rock For People.

Tickets for their Roadmender gig cost £25 before fees via www.entershikari.com/shows