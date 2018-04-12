Electronic pioneers Blancmange to headline Roadmender

British electronic band Blancmange will headline the Roadmender in November.

The band first broke through in the early 1980s with their mix of synthesizers and surrealism, fused in ground-breaking singles including Feel Me, Living On The Ceiling, Blind Vision and Don't Tell Me.

The epic synthpop of Waves and a cover of Abba's The Day Before You Came illustrated a band who were always willing to change and adapt new styles within their electronic framework.

After working on their own projects and film music, they returned in 2011 to great acclaim with the LP Blanc Burn.

The albums Semi Detached, Nil By Mouth, Commuter 23 and Unfurnished Rooms followed.

Blancmange will release their latest LP Wanderlust this Autumn.

They headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, November 24.

Tickets cost £19.50 in advance before fees. Doors open at 7pm.

For more details, visit www.blancmange.co.uk