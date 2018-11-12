Dr Feelgood return to the Roadmender in Northampton

Rhythm and blues rockers Dr Feelgood are back at the Roadmender next Friday.

Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970s, the band have enjoyed a string of hit singles in including Milk & Alcohol, Down at the Doctors, Roxette, She’s a Wind Up and See You Later Alligator.

The current line-up of the band is led by their drummer Kevin Morris and features Steve Walwyn on lead guitar, Phil Mitchell on bass and singer Robert Kane.

They headline the Northampton venue on Friday, October 23.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £20.35 in advance.

To book, visit www.eventim.co.uk