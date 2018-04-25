Don Broco’s Tech tour heads to Roadmender

Don Broco return to Northampton on Wednesday to headline the Roadmender with Scottish quartet The LaFontaines in tow.

The headliners have been busy gigging across the world in support of their latest album Technology which was released in February.

The Northampton gig is one of nine gigs which were announced following sell out shows earlier this year.

Technology is the band’s third LP and finds them filtering their charismatic 80s pop-infected rock, through far-flung genres of metal, funk and electronics.

The result is a record featuring the band’s most inventive, intelligent and infectious songs yet.

Past single Come Out To LA was accompanied by an over-the-top video featuring death, dancing, robots, inter-band rivalries, mad scientists, insane TV performances and much more. The song is a commentary on the band’s own experiences in the city and an eclectic blend of smooth vocal harmonies and infectious guitar and synth hooks, contrasted with a blistering, gritty chorus.

Support is by Scotland’s The LaFontaines. The band’s second album Common Problem is out now and follows their 2015 debut Class which reached number one in the UK Indie Breakers chart, receiving more three million plays on Spotify.

In 2017 they impressed the crowds at festival including The Great Escape, Reading and Leeds Festivals and TRNSMT.

Speaking about their new album, Kerr Okan said: “Common Problem was certainly a darker record than our debut.

“With Class, we had all our lives to write, and up to that point everything was still pretty new and exciting.

“With Common Problem we had seen a lot more of the world, we had toured pretty much everywhere you could as a band, and the world still is in a pretty shaky state - so lyrically I couldn’t help but write about that.

“I think in terms of what comes next we just carry on doing our thing. Just carry on making some big tunes.”

Talking about heading out on tour with Don Broco, Okan added: “We‘ve never been as excited about a tour as we are for this one, genuinely. We had a night out with the boys in Broco a few years back in Birmingham and it was total class. They are up for a laugh and they play good tunes, what more could you want?

“One of the best things for us is that we get to play to a whole host of new people. Any opportunity we get to spread the music is something we appreciate and will make the most of.”