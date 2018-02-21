Don Broco add Roadmender gig to UK tour

Don Broco will return to the region in May to headline the Roadmender.

The band released their third album Technology last month, kicking off their UK tour with a hometown gig at Bedford’s Corn Exchange.

They will headline the Northampton venue on Wednesday, May 2, with tickets going on sale at 10am on Friday, February 23.

Speaking about their new album, Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani said: “Technology is a reaction to our last record, Automatic.

“We wrote that album as a test of our traditional songwriting abilities, but Technology was all about keeping ourselves on our toes. For this record we didn’t set any rules, it just had to feel good.”

The album filters their charismatic ‘80s pop-inflected rock seamlessly through metal, funk and electronics.

Don Broco’s previous albums Priorities (2012) and Automatic (2015) led to performances at UK arenas with Bring Me The Horizon, huge shows worldwide alongside You Me At Six, One OK Rock and 5 Seconds Of Summer, as well as headlining the Kerrang! Tour and delivering triumphant sets at the Reading and Leeds Festivals, Download and Slam Dunk.

Last year, they headlined a sold out gig at London’s historic Alexandra Palace.

To book tickets, visit http://myticket.co.uk/artists/don-broco