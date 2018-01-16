Cult favourite Jonah Matranga plays Northampton date

US singer songwriter Jonah Matranga is back in the county this weekend as part of a short UK tour.

While in recent years Matranga has toured as a solo artist, he is familiar to thousands for his work in bands including Far, Onelinedrawing, New End Original and Gratitude.

Far released the hugely influenced and lauded albums Tin Cans With Strings To You in 1996 and its follow up, Water & Solutions, two years later.

Matranga released his latest album Me And You Are Two in 2014. He also recently published the book Alone Rewinding about raising his daughter while making music for a living. The book is available with accompanying music written over the years via Matranga’s Bandcamp page.

He plays The Black Prince in Abington Square, Northampton on Friday, January 19. Support is by Non Canon. Tickets cost £8 in advance via WeGotTickets or £10 on the door.

www.jonahmatranga.com