Corby venue hosts The Blues Band

The Blues Band are on the road celebrating 40 years together and headline The Core at Corby next week.

Paul Jones, Tom McGuinness, Dave Kelly, Gary Fletcher and Rob Townsend have enjoyed four decades together as one of Britain and Europe’s leading blues groups.

Many of their 21st century fans weren’t even born when these five virtuosos, already music industry veterans, decided to fly in the face of musical fashion in 1979 and form a band ‘just to play the blues’.

No one could have predicted that 40 years on they would still be dazzling audiences with their showmanship.

More than 20 albums and thousands of gigs later, they’ve earned a reputation around the world as blues legends.

The Blues Band headline the Corby venue on Thursday, February 14 starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £25 before fees and can be booked by calling 01536 470 470 or online at www.thecorecorby.com.