Cockney Rebel Steve Harley to play Corby acoustic gig

The original Cockney Rebel Steve Harley is bringing his acoustic trio to The Core next weekend.

Steve will be accompanied by his long-standing Cockney Rebel band-mates, Barry Wickens (violin & guitar) and James Lascelles (piano and percussion) at the Corby venue on Saturday, March 9.

The set will be built around tracks from any or all 13 of Steve’s original albums and will include favourites like Mr Soft, Judy Teen, Mr Raffles, Sebastian, and the world-wide hit, Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me).

Talking about the tour, Harley said: “Playing the songs in an acoustic format gives me time and space to enjoy every second.

“And we improvise, which is always a big excitement for any musician.

“We can loosen off the arrangements and really explore. It gets pretty exciting during the acoustic sets”.

Music is from 7.30pm, tickets cost £28.50 before fees and available by calling 01536 470 470 or online at www.thecorecorby.com