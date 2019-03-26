Classical superstar Russell Watson to sing in Kettering

Four-time Brit Classical Award winner Russell Watson will be joined by his pianist and guest choir at the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering this week.

Having sold more than seven million albums worldwide, Watson is firmly established as the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist of all time.

To date, his illustrious career has included performances for the Queen, the Pope and for former US presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush.

In November, Watson joined Aled Jones joined forces to release the album In Harmony.

He headlines the Kettering venue on Thursday, March 28.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £45 in advance before fees.

For more details, visit https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk