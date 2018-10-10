Circa Waves announce intimate Milton Keynes gig

Liverpool indie quartet Circa Waves will headline the Craufurd Arms in November as part of a run of small shows across the UK.

The band released their second album Different Creatures last year and are heading out on “The Tour Before The Big Tour Tour” next month.

They are expected to be ‘road testing’ new material from their forthcoming album.

Circa Waves headline the Milton Keynes venue on Thursday, November 22.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 12.

Doors open at 730pm, tickets cost £15 in advance before fees.

For more information, visit circawaves.com and thecraufurdarms.com