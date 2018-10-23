Chart topping art rockers 10cc return to the Derngate

A limited number of tickets remain for 10cc who are returning to headline Royal & Derngate.

Since forming in 1972, the third incarnation of the band – led by co-founder Graham Gouldman – have had 11 top 10 hits and sold more than 15 million albums in the UK.

They have had three No 1 singles – Rubber Bullets, Dreadlock Holiday and I’m Not In Love, which more recently featured in the soundtrack to the film Guardians of the Galaxy.

10cc comprise Gouldman, Rick Fenn, Paul Burgess, Keith Hayman and Paul Canning.

Since the most recent live version of the band has been established, 10cc have toured worldwide, across the UK including gigs at London’s 65,000-capacity British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, and the Royal Albert Hall.

They headline Royal & Derngate on Monday, October 29.

Tickets cost £34 before fees. Music from 7.30pm.

To book, call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk