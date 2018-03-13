Celtic rock favourites The Dublin Legends come to Corby

Iconic Irish folk band The Dublin Legends bring their foot-stomping hits back to The Core in Corby on March 23.

In 2012 The Dubliners celebrated 50 years on the road but, following the sudden death of founding member Barney McKenna and John Sheahans’ decision to retire, it was agreed that The Dubliners, as a touring band, would come to an end and The Dublin Legends were born.

The band’s current line-up of Sean Cannon, Eamonn Campbell, Paul Watchorn and Gerry O’Connor have a combined total of more than 60 years of performing with The Dubliners. They released their latest album The Dublin Sessions last year and continue to play all the classic songs and ballads including Whiskey In The Jar, Dirty Old Town, The Wild Rover, Seven Drunken Nights and many more.

Tickets cost £19 before fees. Music from 7.30pm.