Celebrate ELO with top tribute show in Northampton

The ELO Experience is back at Royal & Derngate on Saturday to celebrate the legacy of the iconic band.

Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light Orchestra notched up more combined UK and US Top 40 hits between 1972 and 1986 than any other band of the era.

Blending rock rhythms with classical influences, ELO released many classic albums including A New World Record, Discovery and Out of the Blue. In 2016, Jeff Lynne’s ELO came back to prominence with the release of their new album Alone in the Universe and a UK and World tour.

With more than 12 years' experience, The ELO Experience combine a light show, string section and large screen projection. They headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, July 28 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £25 before fees.

royalandderngate.co.uk