Carpenter and Alessi bring co-headline tour to Northampton

Charlotte Carpenter and Alessi’s Ark are out on a run of co-headline gigs across the UK and Europe this month and kick off The Blood Moon tour at The Playhouse Theatre in Northampton on Saturday.

John Kennedy recently premiered the duo’s self-titled single on his Radio X show.

On this tour, the pair will be celebrating releases old and new, sharing the stage and revealing the new project they have been working on together.

Kettering’s Carpenter released the singles Babywoman and Turn Away this year.

Both followed 2017’s Shelter EP.

Carpenter also found time to launch Babywoman Records, embarked on a house tour and supported Get Cape. Wear Cap. Fly.

Alessi has released four albums, toured across the world and previously supported the likes of Laura Marling and John Grant, winning praise from the likes of BBC 6 Music and Radio X.

Her latest single, Devant Moi is out now.

Support is by Northampton’s Beth Munroe who released her latest EP The Euphoria of Losing Everything in April.

All play at The Playhouse Theatre in Clare Street, Northampton on Saturday, November 17.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £8.80 via https://bit.ly/2MDVd7L